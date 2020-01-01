education
2017-2020
University of Cambridge
B.A. (Hons) Computer Science
Third Year Results: Top Dissertation - 'Types for Data-Race Freedom'. No overall ranks awarded due to COVID, received a high First Class
Second Year Results: Ranked 3rd out of 102.
First Year Results: Ranked 2nd out of 101.
2010-2017
Nottingham High School
GCSEs and A Levels
A Levels: 4 A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry
GCSEs: 11 A*s and A (top grade) in FSMQ Additional Maths
experience
Jul - Sep 2020
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Data Portability Infra team, working on the Data Transfer Project. Completed assigned intern project and stretch goals by week 5 of 12-week internship. Used Java, Hack, React and Relay.
Jun - Sep 2019
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Catalog Experience team. Used ReactJS and Hack as part of a full-stack business-facing project: implemented error logging infrastructure and surfaced errors in a diagnostics UI for pixel-based catalogs.
Jul - Sep 2018
Jazz Networks
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Machine Learning team. Used a beta-VAE for unsupervised clustering of process file event data.
Jul - Aug 2016
University of Nottingham
Deep Learning Research Intern
Interned in the Computer Vision Laboratory. Used Fully Convolutional Networks for semantic segmentation.