Creating the Bolt Compiler: Part 10

Generics - adding polymorphism to Bolt

January 23, 2021 4 min read

Onward with more features that any “proper” programming language needs. Today we’re implementing generics. Generics allow you to reuse code for multiple types. Take a List for example. A list has the same operations regardless of types: it’d be a pain to write out a new class for each list.

Copy class ListInt { ... } class ListPerson { ... } class ListAnimal { ... }

The generic class for that would be List<T> . We call T the generic type parameter. Think of it like a variable, which we assign a type to when we instantiate the class: List<int>() . Let’s build it! We’d like to compile this program:

Copy class List < T > { void add ( T a ) { ... } T getHead ( ) { ... } int size ( ) { ... } } void main ( ) { let list1 = new List < int > ( ) ; list1 . add ( 4 ) ; ... }

Just give me the code!

As ever, the code is in the Bolt repo. The generics are handled in the typing and desugaring stages of the compiler. The code is in the files that contain generics in their name e.g. type_generics.ml . You could even just search “generic” in the repo!

Type parameters are just like other types!

Rejoice, we don’t need to rewrite our type-checker! This tutorial is much shorter than you think. Here’s all that changes in the type-checker:

Within our generic class, we can treate our type parameter T as an opaque type TEGeneric . So type-check the class as before, just don’t make any assumptions about T .

Outside a generic class we can’t use generic types T , so raise an error if we see that.

Whenever we use an object instantiated with a type, e.g. List<int> , we can replace all occurrences of T with the instantiated type int !

That’s all that’s changed. Seriously!

Treat the generic type parameter as an opaque type

We’ve added to the list of Bolt types a TEGeneric type to represent this opaque type T .

When we call objects of generic classes, we don’t have an object of just List , it’s List<int> , List<Person> etc. So we update class types TEClass to carry around this instantiated type parameter int , Person etc. if they’re generic.

ast_types.ml Copy type type _ expr = | TEInt | TEClass of Class_name . t * type _ expr option | TEVoid | TEBool | TEGeneric

Next we need to update the class_defn type to distinguish between non-generic and generic classes. We define a special type as I think it’s more instructive to see Some Generic | None rather than true | false . As before, ignore the capability list if you’re not interested in the data-race prevention! (See my dissertation for a full explanation if you are).

ast_types.ml Copy type generic _ type = Generic

parsed_ast.ml Copy type class _ defn = TClass of Class_name . t * generic _ type option * capability list * field _ defn list * method _ defn list

And now, within a generic class List , we instantiate this to be of type List<T> (remember we treat T as an opaque type TEGeneric ):

type_generics.ml Copy let instantiate _ maybe _ in _ generic _ class _ this ( Parsed_ast . TClass ( class _ name , maybe _ in _ generic _ class , _ , _ , _ , _ ) ) = let maybe _ type _ param = match maybe _ in _ generic _ class with Some Generic -> Some TEGeneric | None -> None in ( Var_name . of _ string "this" , TEClass ( class _ name , maybe _ type _ param ) )

And then the type-checking works as before!

Check usage of generic types

Outside a generic class we can’t use generic types. I hate to bore you, this code is quite mechanical - it’s a lot of recursively going through each of the subexpressions. For a class, check each of the fields, methods etc. For a function, check its type signature and then its body. And so on.

Here’s a snippet of a function that checks a type. If we’re in a generic class it’s all fine, otherwise check we aren’t using a generic type. Click the link to the type_generics.ml file below to see the full code.

type_generics.ml Copy let rec type _ generics _ usage _ type type _ expr maybe _ in _ generic _ class error _ prefix _ str = match maybe _ generic with | Some Generic -> Ok ( ) | None -> ( match type _ expr with | TEInt | TEBool | TEVoid -> Ok ( ) | TEGeneric -> Error ( Error . of _ string ( Fmt . str "%s Type error: Use of generic type but not in a generic [email protected] error _ prefix _ str ) ) | TEClass ( _ , maybe _ type _ param ) -> ( match maybe _ type _ param with | Some type _ param -> type _ generics _ usage _ type type _ param maybe _ in _ generic _ class error _ prefix _ str | None -> Ok ( ) ) )

Instantiate generic objects

We check first that we should be instantiating with a type-parameter. If we’re trying to instantiate a non-generic class with a type param, raise an Error, and likewise if we haven’t provided a concrete type for a generic class, raise an error. If we do have a generic class, then recursively replace all instances of a generic type with the concrete type: the fields and then the methods etc. Again, full details are in the repo:

type_generics.ml Copy let instantiate _ maybe _ generic _ class _ defn maybe _ type _ param ( Parsed_ast . TClass ( class _ name , maybe _ generic , caps , field _ defns , method _ defns ) as class _ defn ) loc = match ( maybe _ generic , maybe _ type _ param ) with | None , None -> Ok class _ defn | None , Some type _ param -> Error . . . | Some Generic , None -> Error . . . | Some Generic , Some type _ param -> List . map ~f : ( instantiate _ maybe _ generic _ field _ defn type _ param ) field _ defns |> fun instantiated _ field _ defns -> List . map ~f : ( instantiate _ maybe _ generic _ method _ defn type _ param ) method _ defns |> fun instantiated _ method _ defns -> Ok ( Parsed_ast . TClass ( class _ name , maybe _ generic , caps , instantiated _ field _ defns , instantiated _ method _ defns ) )

Desugaring Generics

Ok, so we’ve type-checked our generics, and they pass our checks. What now? What do we tell our LLVM compiler backend to do when it encounters a T ? You can’t allocate a “generic” block of memory.

So we desugar away all mentions of generic types. What the compiler backend doesn’t know about, it doesn’t have to deal with.

Remember, we did this for function overloading in our desugaring post:

Copy function int test ( int f ) { ... } function int test ( bool b ) { ... } function int testi ( int f ) { ... } function int testb ( bool b ) { ... }

The compiler backend doesn’t need to worry about multiple functions with the same name, because we handled it in the desugaring stage.

Remember how I said it’d be a pain to write out a new class for each list? It would be for us, as we’re doing it by hand. It isn’t for the compiler: it can automate it! To avoid any name-clashes, we’ll prepend each compiler-generated class with an _ .

Copy class _Listint { ... } class _ListPerson { ... } class _ListAnimal { ... }

So our desugaring stage has 3 steps to handle generics:

Count all instantiations of generics

Create a special class for each of the instantiations (identical to how we instantiated generic objects earlier)

Replace each generic class’ constructor with its instantiated class. So List<int> goes to the class _Listint .

As before, let’s dive into the code!

Count all instantiations of generics

This is in the count_generics_instantiations.ml file in the repo (creative name I know!).

We go through the code recursively, and every time we see a constructor with a concrete type param e.g. List<int> , we add that instantiation int to the total instantiations. In the code below, class_insts is a list containing pairs (class_name, list_of_types_instantiated_with) :

count_generics_instantiations.ml Copy let rec count _ generics _ instantiations _ expr class _ defns expr class _ insts = match expr with | Typed_ast . Constructor ( _ , class _ name , maybe _ type _ param , constructor _ args ) -> ( match maybe _ type _ param with | Some TEGeneric -> class _ insts | Some type _ param -> add _ instantiation class _ defns type _ param class _ name class _ insts | None -> class _ insts ) . . .

An aside: we can be overly conservative with our counting, as if we instantiate classes that don’t actually get used, then LLVM will optimise them away. So we could have brute-forced all possible combinations - this would have slowed the compiler down, but it wouldn’t have affected the code output.

Replace generic classes with instantiated classes

The first step is to replace the class definitions: below we instantiate all the generic classes with concrete types, then filter the original generic classes out and return the updated list of classes.

replace_generic_with_instantiated_class_defns.ml Copy let replace _ generic _ with _ instantiated _ class _ defns class _ defns class _ insts = List . map ~f : ( fun ( class _ name , type _ params ) -> List . find _ exn ~f : ( fun ( Typed_ast . TClass ( name , _ , _ , _ , _ , _ ) ) -> name = class _ name ) class _ defns |> fun class _ defn -> instantiate _ generic _ class _ defn type _ params class _ defn ) class _ insts |> fun instantiated _ class _ defns -> List . filter ~f : ( fun ( Typed_ast . TClass ( _ , maybe _ generic , _ , _ , _ , _ ) ) -> match maybe _ generic with Some Generic -> false | None -> true ) class _ defns |> fun non _ generic _ class _ defns -> List . concat ( non _ generic _ class _ defns : : instantiated _ class _ defns )

We then need to replace all references to generic classes in the program with the special instances (we name-mangle them). Inside the compiler we convert List<int> to _Listint . Again, the code is mechanical and a lot of recursive cases replacing generic class names with the new instantiated class:

name_mangle_generics.ml Copy let name _ mangle _ generic _ class class _ name type _ param = Class_name . of _ string ( Fmt . str "_%s%s" ( Class_name . to _ string class _ name ) ( string _ of _ type type _ param ) )

Summary

That’s it! We only had to modify our type-checker and desugaring stage to handle generics, and most of the code was just going through each sub-expression recursively.

This approach of replacing a generic class with specialised instances (one for each concrete type) is called monomorphism and it is what C++ does with its templates. If you want to find out more about how other languages implement generics, check out this blog post for a more technical read.