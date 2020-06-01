Creating the Bolt Compiler: Part 3

Writing a Lexer and Parser using OCamllex and Menhir

June 01, 2020 9 min read

We can’t directly reason about our Bolt program, as it is just an unstructured stream of characters. Lexing and parsing pre-processes them into a structured representation that we can perform type-checking on in later stages of the compiler.

Lexing Tokens

The individual characters don’t mean much, so first we need to split the stream into tokens (which are analogous to “words” in sentences). These tokens assign meaning: is this group of characters a specific keyword in our language ( if int class ) or is it an identifier ( banana )?

Tokens also reduce our problem space substantially: they standardise the representation. We no longer have to worry about whitespace ( x == 0 and x== 0 both become IDENTIFIER(x) EQUAL EQUAL INT(0) ) and we can filter out comments from our source code.

How do we split our stream of characters into tokens? We pattern-match. Under the hood, you could think of this as a massive case analysis. However, since the case analysis is ambiguous (multiple tokens could correspond to the same set of characters) we have two additional rules we have to consider:

Priority order: We order our tokens by priority. E.g. we want int to be matched as a keyword, not a variable name. Longest pattern match: we read else as a keyword rather than splitting it into two variable names el and se . Likewise, intMax is a variable name: not to be read as int and Max .

In pseudocode:

Copy let charsSeenSoFar = "i" while ( streamHasMoreCharacters ) { let nextChar = readCharFromStream ( ) switch ( nextChar ) { case "f" : output "IF" charSeenSoFar = "" case : "n" : charsSeenSoFar = "in" ... default : } }

OCamllex

Whilst you could hand-code the pattern-matching pseudocode, in practice it is quite finicky especially as our language gets bigger. Instead, we’re going to use the lexer generator OCamllex. OCamllex is an OCaml library we can use in our compiler by adding it as a dependency to our Dune build file.

dune Copy ( ocamllex lexer )

The specification for the lexer is in the lexer.mll file (note the .mll file extension).

OCaml Header

To start with, we optionally provide a header containing OCaml helper code (enclosed in curly braces). We define a SyntaxError exception and a function nextline , which moves the pointer to the next line of the lexbuf buffer that the program is read into:

lexer.mll Copy { open Lexing open Parser exception SyntaxError of string let next _ line lexbuf = let pos = lexbuf . lex _ curr _ p in lexbuf . lex _ curr _ p <- { pos with pos _ bol = lexbuf . lex _ curr _ pos ; pos _ lnum = pos . pos _ lnum + 1 } }

Helper Regexes

Next, we need to specify the regular expressions we’re using to match the tokens. For most of the tokens, this is a simple string e.g. true for token TRUE . However, other tokens have more complex regexes e.g. for integers and identifiers (below). OCamllex’s regex syntax is like most regex libraries;

lexer.mll Copy let digit = [ '0' - '9' ] let alpha = [ 'a' - 'z' 'A' - 'Z' ] let int = '-' ? digit + let id = ( alpha ) ( alpha | digit | '_' ) * let whitespace = [ ' ' '\t' ] + let newline = '\r' | '

' | "\r

"

Lexing Rules

Next, we need to specify rules for OCamllex to scan the input. Each rule is specified in a pattern-matching format, and we specify the regexes in order of priority (highest priority first):

Copy rule < rule _ name > = parse | < regex > { TOKEN_NAME } | < regex > { . . . } and < another _ rule > = parse | . . .

The rules are recursive: once it matches a token, it calls itself to start over and match the next token. Multiple rules are mutually recursive, that is we can recursively call each rule in the other’s definition. Having multiple rules is useful if you want to treat the character stream differently in different cases.

For example, we want our main rule to read tokens. However, we want to treat comments differently, not emitting any tokens until we reach the end of the comment. Another case are strings in Bolt: we want to treat the characters we are reading as part of a string, not as matching a token. These cases can all be seen in the following Bolt code:

example.bolt Copy let x = 4 printf ( "x's value is %d" , x )

Now we have our requirements for our lexer, we can define the rules in our OCamllex specification file. The key points are:

We have 4 rules: read_token , read_single_line_comment , read_multi_line_comment and read_string .

, , and . We need to handle eof explicitly (this signifies the end of file) and include a catch-all case _ to match all other regexes.

explicitly (this signifies the end of file) and include a catch-all case to match all other regexes. We use Lexing.lexeme lexbuf to get the string matched by the regex.

to get the string matched by the regex. For read_string , we create another buffer to store the characters into: we don’t use Lexing.lexeme lexbuf as we want to explicitly handle escaped characters. Buffer.create 17 allocates a resizable buffer that initially has a size of 17 bytes.

, we create another buffer to store the characters into: we don’t use as we want to explicitly handle escaped characters. allocates a resizable buffer that initially has a size of 17 bytes. We use raise SyntaxError for error-handling (unexpected input characters).

for error-handling (unexpected input characters). When reading tokens, we skip over whitespace by calling read_token lexbuf rather than emitting a token. Likewise, for a new line we call our helper function next_line to skip over the new line character.

lexer.mll Copy rule read _ token = parse | "(" { LPAREN } . . . | "printf" { PRINTF } | whitespace { read _ token lexbuf } | "//" { single _ line _ comment lexbuf } | "/*" { multi _ line _ comment lexbuf } | int { INT ( int _ of _ string ( Lexing . lexeme lexbuf ) ) } | id { ID ( Lexing . lexeme lexbuf ) } | '"' { read _ string ( Buffer . create 17 ) lexbuf } | newline { next _ line lexbuf ; read _ token lexbuf } | eof { EOF } | _ { raise ( SyntaxError ( "Lexer - Illegal character: " ^ Lexing . lexeme lexbuf ) ) } and read _ single _ line _ comment = parse | newline { next _ line lexbuf ; read _ token lexbuf } | eof { EOF } | _ { read _ single _ line _ comment lexbuf } and read _ multi _ line _ comment = parse | "*/" { read _ token lexbuf } | newline { next _ line lexbuf ; read _ multi _ line _ comment lexbuf } | eof { raise ( SyntaxError ( "Lexer - Unexpected EOF - please terminate your comment." ) ) } | _ { read _ multi _ line _ comment lexbuf } and read _ string buf = parse | '"' { STRING ( Buffer . contents buf ) } | '\\' 'n' { Buffer . add _ char buf '

' ; read _ string buf lexbuf } . . . | [ ^ '"' '\\' ] + { Buffer . add _ string buf ( Lexing . lexeme lexbuf ) ; read _ string buf lexbuf } | _ { raise ( SyntaxError ( "Illegal string character: " ^ Lexing . lexeme lexbuf ) ) } | eof { raise ( SyntaxError ( "String is not terminated" ) ) }

Generated OCamllex output

OCamllex generates a Lexer module from the lexer.mll specification, from which you can call Lexer.read_token or any of the other rules, as well as the helper functions defined in the header. If you’re curious, after running make build you can see the generated module in lexer.ml in the _build folder - it’s just a massive pattern-match statement:

_build/..../lexer.ml Copy let rec read _ token lexbuf = _ _ ocaml _ lex _ read _ token _ rec lexbuf 0 and _ _ ocaml _ lex _ read _ token _ rec lexbuf _ _ ocaml _ lex _ state = match Lexing . engine _ _ ocaml _ lex _ tables _ _ ocaml _ lex _ state lexbuf with | 0 -> # 39 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.mll" ( LPAREN ) # 2603 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.ml" | 1 -> # 40 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.mll" ( RPAREN ) # 2608 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.ml" | 2 -> # 41 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.mll" ( LBRACE ) # 2613 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.ml" | 3 -> # 42 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.mll" ( RBRACE ) # 2618 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.ml" | 4 -> # 43 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.mll" ( COMMA ) # 2623 "src/frontend/parsing/lexer.ml"

Grammar

We use structure to reason about sentences - even if we don’t think about it. The words on their own don’t tell us much about the sentence - “use” is both a noun and verb - it’s only because we have a subject-verb-object pattern in “we use structure” can we infer that “use” is a verb. The same is true for compilers: The individual tokens x , + , y don’t mean much, but we can infer from x+y that x and y are numbers being added together.

We specify the structure of programs in Bolt using a grammar, which consists of a set of rules (productions) about how we can construct Bolt expressions.

For example, a program consists of a list of class definitions, following by some function definitions following by the main expression. This would look like this (using “X_defns” plural to informally refer to a list of “X_defn” ).

program : : = ::= ::= class_defns function_defns main_expr

This top level rule also has rules for each of the expressions on the right hand side. Expressions that can be expanded further with rules are called non-terminals, and those that can’t i.e. the tokens are called terminals. Let’s look at the class_defn rule and main_expr rules.

A class definition consists of a CLASS keyword token (tokens are in UPPERCASE) followed by an ID token (identifier = the class name) and then the body is enclosed by braces. The body consists of capability definitions (this is Bolt-specific - used to prevent data races), field definitions and then method definitions. Here the CLASS , ID , LBRACE and RBRACE tokens are terminals, and the capability_defn , field_defns and method_defns expressions are non-terminals (they have their own rules expanding them).

class_defn : : = ::= ::= CLASS ID LBRACE capability_defn field_defns method_defns RBRACE

A class definition that satisfies the rules:

class_example.bolt Copy class Foo { capability linear Bar ; var int f : Bar ; const bool g : Bar ; int getF ( ) : Bar { this . f } }

And our main expression has the following rule:

main_expr : : = ::= ::= TYPE_VOID MAIN LPAREN RPAREN block_expr

main_example.bolt Copy void main ( ) { ... }

Expressions can have multiple forms:

expr : : = ::= ::=

| NEW ID LPAREN constructor_args RPAREN

| IF expr block_expr ELSE block_expr

| LET ID EQUAL expr

and so on.

Full details of Bolt’s grammar are in the appendix of my dissertation.

Abstract Syntax Trees

If we look at this grammar from another angle, this actually specifies a hierarchy on our program structure. At the top-level you have our program rule, and then we recursively expand out each of the terms on the right-hand-side of the rule (e.g. expand out the class definition using its rule, main expression using its rule etc.) until we end up with the tokens.

Which data structure represents hierarchies? Trees. So the grammar also specifies a syntax tree for our Bolt program, where tokens are the leaves.

We could display all tokens on our tree (this would be a concrete syntax tree) but in practice not all tokens are useful. For example, in the expression let x : int = 1+2 , you care about the ID token (variable x ) and the expression 1+2 being assigned to the variable. We don’t need to represent the = token in our tree, as it doesn’t convey additional meaning (we already know we’re declaring a variable). By removing these unnecessary tokens, we end up with an abstract syntax tree (AST).

The goal of parsing is to construct an Abstract Syntax Tree from a Bolt program. The subsequent compiler stages then analyse and transform this parsed AST to form other intermediate ASTs.

Here we split the type definitions for our AST into two files:

ast_types.mli contains types common to all ASTs across the compiler.

ast_types.mli Copy type loc = Lexing . position type bin _ op = | BinOpPlus | BinOpMinus | BinOpNotEq type modifier = MConst | MVar module type ID = sig type t val of _ string : string -> t val to _ string : t -> string val ( = ) : t -> t -> bool end module Var_name : ID module Class_name : ID type type _ expr = | TEInt | TEClass of Class_name . t | TEVoid | TEBool . . .

parsed_ast.mli contains the OCaml variant types for the class definitions, function defns and expressions, which are essentially a mapping of the grammar rules.

parsed_ast.mli Copy type expr = | Integer of loc * int . . . | Constructor of loc * Class_name . t * type _ expr option * constructor _ arg list | Let of loc * type _ expr option * Var_name . t * expr | Assign of loc * identifier * expr | MethodApp of loc * Var_name . t * Method_name . t * expr list | If of loc * expr * block _ expr * block _ expr | BinOp of loc * bin _ op * expr * expr . . . and block _ expr = Block of loc * expr list type class _ defn = | TClass of Class_name . t * capability list * field _ defn list * method _ defn list . . .

Note Class_name.t , Var_name.t and Method_name.t used rather than just a string as these types give us more information.

Menhir

As with lexing, we could code this up by hand, but it would again get a lot more finicky as our language scales. We’re going to use the parser generator Menhir. Again as with the lexer, we have a parser.mly (note .mly extension) specification file.

We need to add Menhir to the Dune build file.

dune Copy ( menhir ( modules parser ) )

Unlike with OCamllex, we also need to update our main Dune project build file to use Menhir:

dune-project Copy ( using menhir 2.0 )

OCamllex and Menhir have a lot of parallels. We start with our optional OCaml header (here this just ignores the autogenerated parser file when calculating test coverage and opens the Ast_types and Parsed_ast modules):

parser.mly Copy % { [ @@@ coverage exclude _ file ] open Ast . Ast_types open Parsed_ast % }

We then specify the tokens we’d defined in OCamllex (OCamllex and Menhir work seamlessly together):

parser.mly Copy % token < int > INT % token < string > ID % token LPAREN % token RPAREN . . .

Specifying Production Signatures

Next, we specify the name of the top-level grammar production (here it is program ):

parser.mly Copy % start program

We mentioned earlier that there was a mapping between OCaml variant types and the grammar productions, now we specify this, so Menhir knows what type to output when it generates the parser. This is done as a series of %type <ast_type> production_name :

parser.mly Copy % type < Parsed_ast . program > program /* Class defn types */ % type < class _ defn > class _ defn . . . % type < Capability_name . t list > class _ capability _ annotations

Note, since we opened the Ast_types and Parsed_ast modules in the header, we can write Capability_name.t rather than Ast.Ast_types.Capability_name.t and class_defn instead of Parsed_ast.class_defn . However, we need to specify absolute types for the top-level production ( Parsed_ast.program not just program ) since this production is exposed in the parser.mli interface:

_build/..../parser.mli Copy val program : ( Lexing . lexbuf -> token ) -> Lexing . lexbuf -> ( Parsed_ast . program ) val program : ( Lexing . lexbuf -> token ) -> Lexing . lexbuf -> ( program )

Grammar Rules

Finally, we can specify our grammar rules, with the returned OCaml variant expression in {} after the rule. We can optionally separate each of the non-terminal/terminals that make up the right-hand-side of the rule with semicolons for readability. To use the result of an expanded non-terminal (e.g. the class_defn ) in the OCaml expression, we can refer to it with a variable class_defns (in general the form is var_name = nonterminal expression ).

parser.mly Copy program : | class _ defns = list ( class _ defn ) ; function _ defns = list ( function _ defn ) ; main = main _ expr ; EOF { Prog ( class _ defns , function _ defns , main ) }

Menhir provides a lot of small helper functions that make writing the parser easier. We’ve seen list(class_defn) - this returns the type Parsed_ast.class_defn list . There are other variants of this e.g. separated_list() and nonempty_list() and separated_nonempty_list() :

parser.mly Copy params : | LPAREN ; params = separated _ list ( COMMA , param ) ; RPAREN { params } param _ capability _ annotations : | LBRACE ; capability _ names = separated _ nonempty _ list ( COMMA , capability _ name ) ; RBRACE { capability _ names }

Another useful function is option() . Here since let_type_annot returns an OCaml expression of type Parsed_ast.type_expr , option(let_type_annot) returns a value of type Parsed_ast.type_expr option - this is useful for cases where the user might optionally add type annotations. e.g. let x : int = 5 vs let x = 5 .

Finally, Menhir also lets us get the line number and position of the production in the program (we’d defined the type loc for this), which is useful for error messages! You can decide from where to get the position: I chose to get the position at the start of the production using $startpos .

parser.mly Copy expr : | i = INT { Integer ( $ startpos , i ) } | TRUE { Boolean ( $ startpos , true ) } | FALSE { Boolean ( $ startpos , false ) } . . . | e1 = expr op = bin _ op e2 = expr { BinOp ( $ startpos , op , e1 , e2 ) } | LET ; var _ name = ID ; type _ annot = option ( let _ type _ annot ) ; EQUAL ; bound _ expr = expr { Let ( $ startpos , type _ annot , Var_name . of _ string var _ name , bound _ expr ) } | id = identifier ; COLONEQ ; assigned _ expr = expr { Assign ( $ startpos , id , assigned _ expr ) }

Resolving ambiguous parses

Sometimes our grammar can produce multiple abstract syntax trees, in which case we say it is ambiguous. The classic example is if we have the following grammar:

expr : : = ::= ::= | INT | expr PLUS expr | expr MULT expr

If we try to build this grammar with Menhir, then we get the following error message (the numbers aren’t important, Bolt has many more operators than just + and - ):

Copy menhir src/frontend/parsing/parser. { ml,mli } Warning: 17 states have shift/reduce conflicts. Warning: 187 shift/reduce conflicts were arbitrarily resolved.

Arbitrarily resolved isn’t good! This means it’ll randomly pick one, even if it’s not the one we want. To fix this we have two options

Rewrite the grammar to be unambiguous. Keep the ambiguity but tell Menhir how to resolve it.

I had initially chosen option 1 for Bolt. It is possible to do this for small grammars but this becomes harder as your language gets bigger. The main disadvantage is that you have to put extra parentheses around Bolt expressions to disambiguate parses, which really isn’t a good experience.

When writing this post, I looked at the OCaml compiler for inspiration (it too uses Menhir!) and the Menhir docs. Option 2 offers a better solution, but first we need to understand how Menhir works.

Menhir is a shift-reduce parser. It builds our AST bottom-up, deciding based on the next token whether to reduce the current stack of non-terminals and terminals (i.e. it matches the right-hand-side of a production rule, so reduce it to the left-hand-side) or to shift another token onto the stack.

A shift-reduce conflict occurs when it could do both and end up with a valid AST in either case. Menhir lets us manually specify which action to take in the form <action> token whether the action is:

%left : reduce %right : shift %nonassoc : raise a SyntaxError

If you’re not sure which one to choose, you have a secret weapon!

Running menhir src/frontend/parsing/parser.mly --explain will generate an explanation in a parser.conflicts file, which gives an in-depth explanation as to where the conflict is!

This is only part of the story - we want to specify that multiplication takes precedence over addition. We can do this by specifying an ordering on the actions, from lowest priority to highest. Then when there are multiple rules, Menhir will choose the one with the highest priority - it will reduce the multiplication before the addition in our example, giving us the right AST:

parser.mly Copy % right COLONEQ EQUAL % left PLUS MINUS % left MULT DIV REM % nonassoc EXCLAMATION_MARK

So we’re done right? Not quite. If we have multiple binary operators, we’d write this grammar instead as:

expr : : = ::= ::= | INT | expr binop expr

binop : : = ::= ::= | PLUS | MINUS | MULT | DIV | REM | …

After following the steps outlined, you might still get the following error:

Copy Warning: the precedence level assigned to PLUS is never useful.

Or that you still have shift-reduce conflicts, even though you’ve resolved them all. What’s gone wrong?

See I said this precedence works if there are multiple rules, not if there is one production. Here we just have the one (expr binop expr). What we want is one rule for each of the operators (expr PLUS expr) (expr MULT expr) etc. Menhir’s got you covered - just add an %inline keyword. This expands all the uses of bin_op below to one rule per variant:

parser.mly Copy % inline bin _ op : | PLUS { BinOpPlus } | MINUS { BinOpMinus } | MULT { BinOpMult } . . .

Et voila, we’re done! No more shift-reduce conflicts.

Putting the Lexer and Parser together

Right, let’s wrap up the src/parsing folder of the Bolt repository by talking about how we’d put this all together. What we want is the following:

lex_and_parse.mli Copy val parse _ program : Lexing . lexbuf -> Parsed_ast . program Or_error . t

To do that, we’ll need to use the Lexer and Parser modules generated by OCamllex and Menhir from our lexer.mll and parser.mly files. Specifically we care about the two functions:

Copy val Lexer . read _ token : Lexing . lexbuf -> token val Parser . program : ( Lexing . lexbuf -> token ) -> Lexing . lexbuf -> ( Parsed_ast . program )

These functions can throw exceptions. It is hard to track which functions throw exceptions, so we instead catch the exception and instead use a Result monad (don’t be scared!) which has two possible options - Ok something or Error e . Then you can tell from the function signature Or_error.t that it could return an error.

lex_and_parse.ml Copy let print _ error _ position lexbuf = let pos = lexbuf . lex _ curr _ p in Fmt . str "Line:%d Position:%d" pos . pos _ lnum ( pos . pos _ cnum - pos . pos _ bol + 1 ) let parse _ program lexbuf = try Ok ( Parser . program Lexer . read _ token lexbuf ) with | SyntaxError msg -> let error _ msg = Fmt . str "%s: %s@." ( print _ error _ position lexbuf ) msg in Error ( Error . of _ string error _ msg ) | Parser . Error -> let error _ msg = Fmt . str "%s: syntax error@." ( print _ error _ position lexbuf ) in Error ( Error . of _ string error _ msg ) let pprint _ parsed _ ast ppf ( prog : Parsed_ast . program ) = Pprint_past . pprint _ program ppf prog

This file also exposes the pretty-print function for the parsed AST in the library ( pprint_past.ml ). This is useful for debugging or expect tests (as this clip of an early version of Bolt demonstrates):

Where does this fit in the Bolt pipeline?

This is the first stage of the frontend, which can be seen in the compile_program_ir function.

compile_program_ir.ml Copy let compile _ program _ ir ? ( should _ pprint _ past = false ) ? ( should _ pprint _ tast = false ) ? ( should _ pprint _ dast = false ) ? ( should _ pprint _ drast = false ) ? ( should _ pprint _ fir = false ) ? ( ignore _ data _ races = false ) ? compile _ out _ file lexbuf = let open Result in parse _ program lexbuf >>= maybe _ pprint _ ast should _ pprint _ past pprint _ parsed _ ast >>= . . .

I still haven’t told you where the lexbuf comes from. You can either get it from an input channel, as in the main function, which reads in a Bolt file from the command line:

main.ml Copy In_channel . with _ file filename ~f : ( fun file _ ic -> let lexbuf = Lexing . from _ channel file _ ic in compile _ program _ ir lexbuf . . .

Or, as in the tests ( tests/frontend/expect ), you can read from a string using (Lexing.from_string input_str) .

Summary

This wraps up the discussion of the lexer and parser. If you haven’t already, fork the Bolt repo.

All the code linked in this post is in the src/frontend/parsing folder, plus some extra rules in the grammar to cover data-race freedom using capabilities (as discussed in my dissertation) and also inheritance and generics.